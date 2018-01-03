Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

New Castle has new police chief after unexpected death of Chief Catron

New Castle Police Chief Matt Schofield

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – The City of New Castle has a new police chief. New Castle Mayor Greg York promoted Assistant Police Chief Matt Schofield to the position.

Schofield, 48, has 24 years of law enforcement experience with New Castle and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Schofield has been serving as interim police chief after the role was left vacant when Chief Brad Catron unexpectedly passed away last month.

Catron served the department for nearly 29 years.

Mayor York said the department is in the process of relocating to another building.  They hope to be in the new facility in six months.

There are 30 officers on the New Castle Police Department.

