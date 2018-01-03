× Larry Bird’s older brother seeks Indiana House seat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The older brother of Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is entering the race for a seat in the Indiana Legislature.

Mark Bird announced Tuesday he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for the Indiana House seat that includes most of the city of Terre Haute. The 64-year-old Bird is a former Vigo County Council member and narrowly lost a 2015 campaign for Terre Haute mayor.

Bird is seeking to replace Democratic Rep. Clyde Kersey, who isn’t running for re-election this year after holding the seat since 1996.

Bird tells the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star that he’s fully recovered from cancer treatments that slowed him during his campaign for mayor.

Bird says he wants to focus on raising teacher pay and stopping what he calls attacks on labor unions.