Here's how to get help for a pet left out in Indy's extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis law makes it illegal to leave pets outside when it’s below 20 degrees or if a wind chill advisory is in effect.

So what do you do when you see a pet outside in dangerously cold weather?

Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is offering overtime to animal care officers and teaming up with volunteers of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) to assist with calls concerning pets who are left out in the cold.

If you’re concerned about the safety of a pet, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. For after-hour emergencies, you can call 317-327-3811.

In addition, you can also report an address on the Request Indy website or app (iOS or Android). To report an animal outside, select “animals” and then “abuse.” Information submitted through the app goes to on-duty animal care officers.

Pet owners who leave their pets outside in the harsh temperatures could face a fine of up to $200.