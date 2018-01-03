Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

‘We are pregnant” Chip and Joanna Gaines announce pregnancy

Posted 8:05 am, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:20AM, January 3, 2018

WACO, Texas – It’s official!

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper announced they are expecting their fifth child.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Chip Gaines said in an Instagram post.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The Gaines have four children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Back in September, they announced the show, Fixer Upper, would end after its 5th season, but they would continue to renovate homes.

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s