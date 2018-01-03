Family cat saves members of early morning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –One Indianapolis family escaped an early Wednesday morning house fire thanks in part to their family cat.

IFD were called to the 3400 block of Hovey just before 6:30 a.m. and found the home’s furnace on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire which totaled the furnace and burnt some of the closet walls were it was positioned.

The family was able to escape the home thanks in part to their family cat which jumped on the bed of one of the four people inside and awoke them.

While the furnace was deemed a total loss, the rest of the home sustained minimal damage although the family will be staying elsewhere until their furnace is replaced.