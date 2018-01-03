Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Driver remains in critical condition as crews remove vehicle from icy pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Wednesday afternoon, fire crews removed a submerged vehicle from an icy pond at a south side apartment complex.

The vehicle had been in the pond at Sundance Apartments since New Year’s Eve, when a woman crashed into it.

IFD says the woman called 911 from inside the car around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after it broke through the ice. Officials say it’s unclear what caused the car to go into the pond.

The woman, who officials believe is in her 30s, remains in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital. Her identity has not been released.

With the assistance of the Greenwood Fire Department Dive Team, Indianapolis EMS and Hix Wrecker Service, IFD was able to get the vehicle out shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say there were no issues.

IFD says apartment management worked with officials to secure a warming location for the crews and access to the vehicle.

