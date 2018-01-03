× Cold weather likely caused northwest Indiana water tower to overflow

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — An official says frigid weather likely caused a water tower in northwestern Indiana to overflow.

Schererville’s Public Works Director Jeff Huet tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times a caller reported a possible leak at the tower Tuesday, but crews that checked it out found it overflowing. The overflow caused ice to form on the outside of the tower as water fell to the ground.

Huet says he suspects a valve in the bottom of the tower that monitors water levels wasn’t working properly due to ice.

In Munster, the fire department says the cold weather caused a pipe to burst and the ceiling to collapse Tuesday night at Hartsfield Village senior living facility. No one was injured, but crews moved about 10 residents to other sections of the facility.