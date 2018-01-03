× Chicago woman tattoos voicemail of late grandmother to hear her voice again

CHICAGO, Ill – A Chicago singer is using unbelievable technology to be able to hear her late grandmother’s voice whenever she wants.

Sakyrah Angelique, posted the tweet below on Tuesday night of her listening to a voicemail from her grandmother, but not in the traditional sense.

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

Angelique said she was holding onto her grandmother’s voicemail for almost three years, not knowing what to do with it.

Until, she was introduced to SkinMotion’s technology to able to hear her grandmother’s voice. Using an app, people can scan the tattoo and hear audio..whether it be a song, a bark of an old dog or a past loved one’s voice.

Her grandmother left her the voicemail a month before she passed away.