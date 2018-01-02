Stuck with a gift you don’t like? Check out this list of return policies from top retailers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Did you know that two-thirds of gift recipients return at least one present they received during the holidays? If you fall in that category and are stuck with a gift that wasn’t quite right, you’ll definitely want to check out this list of return policies created by Offers.com.
- Abercrombie & Fitch: 60 days
- Amazon: Standard return deadline is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders shipped Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
- American Girl: Two years
- American Eagle Outfitters: No deadline
- Apple Store: Standard return deadline is 14 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 25 – Dec. 25
- Ashley Stewart: 30 days
- AT&T Wireless: 14 days
- Babies R Us: Standard is 90 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
- Banana Republic: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
- Barneys New York: 30 days
- Barnes & Noble: Standard return deadline is 14 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
- Bath & Body Works: No deadline
- Bass Pro Shops: 60 days
- Bealls: No deadline
- Bed Bath & Beyond: No deadline
- Belk: 180 days
- Best Buy: Standard is 15 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 29 – Dec. 30
- Big Lots: 30 days
- Bloomingdale’s: 1 year
- Bose: 30 days
- Cabela’s: 90 days
- Cole Haan: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 12 – Dec. 18
- Columbia Sportswear: 60 days
- Costco: Standard is 90 days for select electronics and appliances; no deadline for most merchandise
- Crate and Barrel: Standard is 30 days for furniture and rugs; 90 days for most other merchandise
- Dell: 30 days
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 60 days
- Disney Store: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 7 – Dec. 18
- eBay: Varies by seller
- Eddie Bauer: No deadline
- Express: 60 days
- Forever 21: Standard is 30 days. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail. Holiday return deadline is Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 13 – Jan. 7 or within 30 days of ship date, whichever is later. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail.
- Finish Line: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Feb. 15 for orders placed Nov. 15 – Jan. 1
- Foot Locker: 45 days
- Free People: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
- GameStop: 30 days
- Gap: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan 15. for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of delivery, whichever is later
- Guess: 30 days
- Guitar Center: 45 days
- H&M: 30 days
- HP: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
- Home Depot: 30 days for furniture and area rugs; 90 days for most merchandise
- IKEA: 1 year
- JCPenney: 45 days with no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics, furniture, 60 days for jewelry, In CT & MA, 90 days for any purchase
- Kmart: Standard is 7 days for furniture; 30 days for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
- Kohl’s: Standard is 30 days for select electronics; no deadline for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for premium electronics purchased from Nov. 1 – Dec. 25, no deadline for most merchandise
- Lands’ End: No deadline
- LEGO: 90 days
- Lids: 30 days
- L.L.Bean: No deadline
- Lowe’s: 90 days
- Macy’s: Standard is 180 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
- Microsoft Store: Varies by item
- Neiman Marcus: Standard is 60 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Oct. 12 – Dec. 25 or 60 days of purchase, whichever is later
- Newegg: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
- Nike: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is within 60 days of purchase for orders placed Nov. 7 – Jan. 6
- Nordstrom: No deadline
- The North Face: 60 days
- Office Depot & OfficeMax: Standard is no deadline for store brand items; 90 days for office supplies; 14 days for tech and furniture; holiday return deadline is Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 1 – Dec. 24 or as the policy allows, whichever is later

- Old Navy: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
- OtterBox: 30 days
- Overstock.com: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 or 30 days of delivery, whichever is later
- Patagonia: No deadline
- Petco: 60 days
- PetSmart: 60 days
- Pier 1: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
- Pottery Barn: Standard is 30 days for most merchandise, 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
- RadioShack: 30 days
- Rebecca Minkoff: 30 days
- REI: One year, 90 days for outdoor electronics
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed after Oct. 15
- Sam’s Club: Standard is 90 days for select electronics, games, movies, and music; no deadline for most merchandise
- Samsung: 15 days after the product is received
- Sears: Standard is 30 days for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 on items with a 30-day return policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
- Shutterfly: Standard is 60 days with 50% fee
- Stein Mart: 60 days
- Target: Standard is 30 days for electronics and entertainment; 90 days for most merchandise The 30-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for all electronic and entertainment orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25 (REDcard holders get an extra 30 days). The 14-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for drone orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
- T.J. MAXX: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 23 for orders placed Oct. 15 – Dec. 24
- Toys R Us: Standard is 90 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
- UGG Australia: 30 days
- Ulta: 60 days
- Urban Outfitters: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Feb. 28 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
- Verizon: Standard is 14 days, 30 days for business account holders
- Victoria’s Secret: 90 days
- Walmart: Standard is 15 days for select electronics; 90 days for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 10 for items with a 15-day return policy and Jan. 25 for items with a 30-day policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
- West Elm: Standard is 30 days for most merchandise
- Williams-Sonoma: 30 days for most merchandise
- World Market: 60 days
- Zappos: 1 year