× South Carolina’s win in Outback Bowl means free Bloomin’ Onions at Outback Steakhouse

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Michigan Wolverines both wanted to win the Outback Bowl—but Outback customers ended up being the real winners.

Outback Steakhouse ran a promotion for this year’s bowl game that promised customers a free appetizer on Jan. 2, 2018, regardless of which team won—Coconut Shrimp if Michigan emerged victorious or a Bloomin’ Onion if South Carolina won.

Early on, it looked like customers would enjoy some free shrimp after Michigan bolted out to a 19-3 lead. But South Carolina thundered back, beating the Wolverines 26-19.

You can cash in with a free Bloomin’ Onion at participating Outback Steakhouse locations on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server to get the deal, which is valid with any purchase.

This is the sixth year the steakhouse chain has run the promotion for the Outback Bowl. Last year, Outback locations gave away 56,238 Bloomin’ Onions after the Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes.