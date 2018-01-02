Senior citizens without water at west side apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A senior citizen apartment complex is without water amid brutally cold temperatures.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a neighbor noticed the water was off at Glenn Howard Manor on Indy's west side. Automatically thinking the pipes were frozen, the apartment manager tried to track down a plumber with no luck.

"This has never happened before. I've been here for four years and I never had a problem they good maintenance people. I never had no problem with them but this cold weather got everything messed up," said resident Lina Hubert.

That was the first thought, the bone chilling temperatures froze the pipes. CBS4 contacted two plumbers after the leasing manager was told by plumber after plumber it would take at least two days for them to come out. Both plumber said the pipes weren't frozen and it was a Citizens Energy issue.

"We have no indication of any water main breaks there should be water flowing to our mains through our mains in that area so if there's a issue with the water it's off of their line, not ours," said Citizens Energy spokesman Dan Considine.

In the middle of the technical tug of war is the senior citizens who call this place home. With another cold night ahead, they're thankful for heat, but they wonder how they'll make it without another basic necessity.

"We gonna have to go get some gallons of water. We gotta flush. That's the only thing I gotta do is flush," Hubert said.

We called Citizens Energy again Tuesday night. They tell us they will send a crew out to check on the problem. We’ll of course stay on top of this story and keep you updated.