Schools close their doors on first day after winter break due to freezing temps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Freezing temperatures are the reason more than a dozen schools and senior centers closed on Tuesday.

IPS decided to close their doors for what would have been the first day back to school after winter break. Crews have been working to get schools ready for students return and are keeping the cold temperatures in mind.

District officials said they're checking buses to make sure they're in working order. Officials said their main decision to close was to prevent students from having to wait outside for the bus.

The district did open up several schools to provide lunch for students during the day.

While IPS students had the day off school, many enjoyed the extra day of winter break by taking advantage of the indoor activities at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Pat Dollard said while it was a hassle to figure out who would stay home with their kids last minute, he appreciates IPS to taking kids safety into consideration.

"There’s a lot of kids that take buses to school and I wouldn’t want my kids standing outside five to 10 minutes in the cold. Just walking from the car to inside’s cold," he said.

