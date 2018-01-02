North Carolina woman who was held back in Kindergarten now has Ph.D. at 23

WILMINGTON, NC – Most preteens spend their time hanging out with friends. But that wasn’t the case for Julia Nepper. At just 12-years-old she started college in North Carolina, and now at the age of 23, she just earned her Ph.D.

According to WECT, Nepper’s parents pulled her out of school when she was a child because they didn’t think she was being challenged enough. She began her college career at Cape Fear Community College. She earned her associates degree at age 14; her bachelor’s degree from UNCW at age 16; and most recently, her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin at age 23.

“Most of the people I’ve met, in my life, could have done what I did if they had the right support,” Nepper told WECT. “I don’t fault my parents, pushing me, with regards to my education. Clearly, I could handle it and it worked. So they must have done something right.”

Nepper is now looking for a full-time job, and she is considering moving to Japan.