IU Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to increased flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana University Health hospitals are implementing restrictions on visitors due to a high level of flu activity in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported widespread flu activity in 36 states. Twenty-one of those states, including Indiana, has a high number of flu cases.
The following restrictions are being put in place to protect patients and prevent the flu from spreading further:
- Only essential adults (18 or older) will be allowed to visit patients.
- Visitors who have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches, will not be allowed to visit patients.
- Patients with flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear a surgical or isolation mask.
IU Health says exceptions to the policy may be made under certain circumstances.
The following facilities are affected by the restrictions:
|FACILITY
|START DATE
|IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital
|Jan. 2
|IU Health Bedford Hospital
|Dec. 29
|IU Health Blackford Hospital
|Jan. 2
|IU Health Bloomington Hospital
|Jan. 3
|IU Health Methodist Hospital
|Jan. 3
|IU Health Morgan
|Dec. 29
|IU Health North Hospital
|Jan. 3
|IU Health Paoli Hospital
|Dec. 29
|IU Health Saxony Hospital
|Jan. 3
|IU Health Tipton Hospital
|Jan. 8
|IU Health University Hospital
|Jan. 3
|IU Health West Hospital
|Jan. 3
|Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health
|Jan. 3