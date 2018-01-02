× IU falls to Wisconsin 71-61

MADISON, Wis.– Something about the Kohl Center causes Hoosiers everywhere to shiver.

Indiana University lost to Wisconsin in Madison for the 16th straight time, but the first under Archie Miller, 71-61. It was a good start, bad finish for the Hoosiers who jumped out to a five point first half lead behind the hot shooting of fifth-year senior Collin Hartman.

The Cathedral product tallied 18 points, and with Wisconsin missing three of their top five players due to injury, the Hoosiers felt they had a chance to finally break the long losing streak.

The last time IU won in Madison came way back in 1998 when Bob Knight and Dick Bennett led the Hoosiers and Badgers. Once the second half began, it was obvious the Badgers were the hungrier team, IU showing little energy, and there was no stopping Badger big man Ethan Happ. The 6’10” junior had his way, racking up 28 points to go with 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals to complete an all-around game that the Hoosier could not answer.

Wisconsin moves to 9-7 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten play, while the struggling Hoosiers fall to 8-7 and 1-2 in conference play. Next up for IU is a visit to Williams Arena in Minneapolis to take on Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 6 with tipoff at 5:15 p.m.