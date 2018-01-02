× Indianapolis sued by worker claiming she was fired for trying to combat co-worker’s body odor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis is being sued by a former courts official who alleges that she was fired after she installed air fresheners to combat a co-worker’s “obnoxious chronic body odor.”

Amber Bridges’ federal lawsuit says she was fired last year for creating a hostile work environment after the smelly co-worker complained about the air fresheners. The complaint says Bridges’ action to “improve the overall quality of air in the office” prompted other staff to install air fresheners in the work area.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Bridges claims her firing was unlawful according to her association with an individual with a disability. She alleges the co-worker’s body odor is a protected disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA prohibits discrimination based on relationship or association with an individual with a disability.