Extreme cold to stay in central Indiana through the end of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory remain in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday for parts of central Indiana as extreme cold continues around the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the low Tuesday morning hit -12 degrees in Indianapolis, tying the record on this date set in 1887. Wind chills were measured at -26 degrees.

For Wednesday, a cold front will bring some moisture into the area. Some snow is expected, but it isn't likely to amount to much in terms of accumulation. Cold temperatures will remain for the rest of the week, with single-digit or subzero lows through Friday.

We've now spent more than eight days with below freezing temperatures, including five days below zero.

The arctic air will finally shift to the east, returning high temperatures to seasonal levels. We're looking ahead at a rain/snow mix after the weekend.