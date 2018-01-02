× Extreme cold prompts cancellation of trash pickup in Indianapolis Tuesday

Record cold and dangerous wind chills mean some changes are in store for trash pickup in Indianapolis.

The Department of Public Works said residential trash and heavy trash collection are canceled Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The move applies to all DPW routes and those serviced by Republic Services and Waste Management, the agency said. DPW said curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday.

Trash collection will resume Wednesday on a sliding schedule, weather permitting.

Here’s a look at the trash pickup schedule for the rest of the week:

Regular Trash Day/New Trash Day