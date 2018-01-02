Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Driver loses control on icy road, goes into pond on southwest side

Posted 8:50 pm, January 2, 2018

Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Decatur Township and Indianapolis fire crews helped get a person and their vehicle out of a retention pond Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Exploration Drive on the southwest side.  The Decatur Township Fire Department says the road was icy and slick. The driver lost control, slid on the ice and ended up driving into the pond.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car during the winter. Remember, it is acceptable to call 911 if your car breaks down in these dangerous conditions.

