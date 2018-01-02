Cold weather impacting Indianapolis crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Despite freezing temperatures across Central Indiana, police are still plenty busy handling calls. But for some investigators, the cold weather is giving them a chance to focus on cases already on their desk.

"Although the weather's bad I mean these officers are out here," IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn said.

Police said typically in colder months they see more calls for assistance and disturbances.

"And that's because people are more or less confined to that home or that small structure and have a difficult time getting along with one another," Wilburn said.

Wilburn said they also typically see a small decrease in violent crimes, like homicides. That gives some investigators a chance to focus on cases they already have.

"What I mean by that is call witnesses, sometimes witnesses move, case preparation for being on trial takes a significant amount of time but investigators are going, and they're constantly moving and those things are evolving, and cases move and they grow," Wilburn said.

One case that remains unsolved is the killing of Andrew Schwier, 26.

"We know that they're overwhelmed with cases and so anything that can give them maybe a little bit of respite and not have to take on new cases and focus, because I know they want to solve all of these violent crimes and bring those to justice," Schwier's father, Randy Schwier, said. "So I think anything that gives them a little bit of respite and chance to focus on the old cases is beneficial for them."

Schwier was found shot multiple times outside his far east side home in September.

"We know that whoever the perpetrators were probably didn't have a very good upbringing, and maybe came from broken homes and maybe from a history of violent crimes and so the answer isn't in really finding them and bringing them to justice really, it's probably more about working with families that are in need of something more important in their life than just out looking to rob people and see where their next dollar's coming from and taking it out on someone that maybe is vulnerable," Randy Schwier said. "I think it goes to the heart of the matter it is working with families and bringing them out of a violent upbringing."

They're keeping Schwier's memory alive in part through his business, Vintage 317.

"Drew would want more people to know about the saving faith in Jesus Christ that he had," Randy Schwier said.

While his family keeps faith, police aren't giving up on his case or others.

"We still have an opportunity and have an obligation to investigate crimes and investigate crimes with the passion and the vigor that these victims want these crimes investigated," Wilburn said.

If you have any information about Schwier's case or any others, call Crimestoppers at 262-TIPS.