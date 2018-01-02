× A Wind Chill Advisory continues through Wednesday morning

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all counties across Indiana along and north of I-70 through 7am Wednesday. The extreme cold will continue with temperatures below zero and wind chill values ten to twenty degrees below zero overnight.

Our temperatures have now been below freezing for the past ten consecutive days. We have the perfect combination of snow covered ground, cold air and long nights. This mix has led us to the coldest temperatures in four years and this cold snap will be with us through the weekend.

Indianapolis tied the low temperature record Tuesday morning.

Low temperatures will not be as extreme overnight.

Our cold streak has now reached ten days.

Snow showers are likely Wednesday.

We’ll dry cold Thursday.

High pressure will keep us sunny through Saturday.

Temperatures will stay below freezing through Saturday.

We’ll be a little warmer with rain and/or snow showers Sunday.

