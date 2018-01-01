× Louisiana man charged in ‘Nigerian prince’ email scam

SLIDELL, La. — Police in New Orleans say they arrested a 67-year-old “Nigerian Prince” responsible for scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

The Slidell Police Department arrested Michael Neu on December 28 on 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

“Most of us have seen the e-mail, or one similar, about a Nigerian prince who claims that you are the named beneficiary in a will, to inherit an estate worth a million or more. Your personal financial information is needed to “prove” that you are the beneficiary and to speed the transfer of your inheritance. Most people laugh at the thought of falling for such a fraud, but law enforcement officials report annual losses of millions of dollars to these schemes,” police said.

Neu is accused of being the “middle man” in the scheme, participating in hundreds of financial transactions designed to con money from victims across the United States. Some of the money obtained by Neu was subsequently wired to co-conspirators in Nigeria.

Police say the investigation is on-going, but it is extremely difficult because many leads have led to individuals who live outside of the U.S.