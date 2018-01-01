Local nonprofit fixes up home on Indy’s northeast side to house veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A local nonprofit organization is fixing up a house on Indy’s northeast side that will house homeless veterans as they get back on their feet.

Helping Heroes of America bought a home on 3435 N. Richardt Ave. and is working on renovations.

“We were fixing up houses for veterans and it was awesome to be able to fix their houses,” said Jennifer Highwood, founder of Helping Heroes of America. “But then you stop and think what about the vets that don’t have a place to live? It’s a facility that we are going to use for veterans but it’s going to be upscale, so they’ll have their own privacy and they’ll have their own bathroom and refrigerator and it will be like home. It won’t feel like they are living in a dorm room with a bunch of other people.”

Peter Beretta and his family will be moving into the home sometime next week. Beretta and his wife have five children.

Beretta was on active duty in California which ended earlier than expected. His family moved back to Indiana with no where to live and no job to return to.

“Because we moved earlier than we were anticipating, we really had no where to go, no job to return to, no house to move into and it was through a chance of fate that I ran into Helping Heroes,” said Beretta. “They kind of came together and made sure that we had a home for my family to come back to before the holiday and somewhere to move forward from.”

According to Helping Heroes of America, 138,000 of our veterans are homeless nationwide.

Helping Heroes of America works with agencies and other organizations to provide household items including pots and pans, blankets, furniture, hygiene items and more. The group also works to help veterans find good jobs.

“I couldn’t give them enough thanks,” said Beretta. “Not just for helping us out but for being there to help people out, for following through with making sure that a veteran in need is able to get the help they need to get by.”

Helping Heroes of America will take care of the family’s rent for the first six months and the home will house future families until they are able to get back on their feet.

“It’s definitely going to be a fresh take on the year, it’s going to be an opportunity for my family and I to move forward,” said Beretta. “It’s going to be great.”