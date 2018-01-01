Hit-and-run driver sought after crash sends brother, sister to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened Saturday night on East Thompson Road on the city’s south side. The person responsible took off, and now police and the family are hoping that person comes forward.

Brittany Head told CBS4 News she was taking her brother to the skating rink. It wasn’t even two minutes later that they were hit from behind.

“We made it probably three or four houses down before we were hit,” Head said.

Her car was totaled. Her brother was in the seat next to her. He was found unresponsive, but breathing. They were both rushed to the hospital.

Head was diagnosed with a concussion and still has cuts and bruises on her head. Her brother had a small brain bleed, a concussion and possible injuries to his back, neck and spine. Both of them have since been released from the hospital.

The person who hit them took off quickly. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding down Thompson Road.

The vehicle is described as a red Ford pickup truck. Head and her family went back to the scene after she was released from the hospital. She found a piece of the truck left behind with a serial number written on it.

Head said she was shocked someone could “cause such a serious wreck and be able to take off and not think twice about it.”

While the family’s 2018 is off to a rough start, Head said she’s thankful they are alive. She said she’s also thankful her three young children weren’t in the back seat.

“Any other day of the week my kids would have been in the back seat and after seeing my car, there is no backseat,” she said.

The red pickup truck likely has significant front-end damage. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.