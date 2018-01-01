Burger King reaches settlement following lawsuit involving Croissan’wiches

Posted 10:10 am, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11AM, January 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re a fan of Burger King’s Croissan’wich, you might be entitled to get some money back.

The company recently settled a class-action lawsuit which accused Burger King of charging customers more for using a “buy one, get one free” coupon to buy the sandwich. Burger King denies the claim.

However, a settlement was reached, and it requires the chain to give 5-dollar or 2-dollar gift cards to customers who bought two or more Croissan’wiches using the coupon between October 1, 2015 and May 19, 2017.

You can file a claim and review the official settlement on their website here.

