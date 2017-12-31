× VIDEO: Chuck Pagano gives emotional post game speech before firing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts released post game lockeroom footage following today’s big 22-13 win against the Texans.

“As long as you continue to fight and pick yourself up when it’s hard, and you fight…you’ll always be winners,” Pagano told his team as he held back tears.

He then received the game ball from Owner Jim Irsay.

“You kept us coming back and getting these guys ready to fight and compete every week.” Irsay said before giving him the football.

