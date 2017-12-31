Police responding to fatal northwest side shooting New Year’s Eve morning

Posted 5:21 am, December 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27AM, December 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is shot and killed on the northwest side early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called out to the scene in the 5300 block of Acorn Lane on reports of a person shot.

The incident happened at the Aspen Chase Eagle Creek apartment complex.

Right now, there is no suspect condition.

We have a crew at the scene and will keep updating this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s