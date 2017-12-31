× Indianapolis Colts fire Head Coach Chuck Pagano

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have parted ways with Head Coach Chuck Pagano.

Following today’s press conference, members of Indy Sports Central spotted Pagano being led into a meeting room with Jim Irsay.

In the press conference, Pagano was emotional and said “we will always be Hoosiers no matter what happens.”

He added, “I don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

After coming over from the Ravens after the 2011 season, Pagano led the Colts to three straight 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances.

In 2014, they played the Patriot’s in the AFC Championship. It later became known as the source behind “deflategate,” where the Colts claimed New England deflated footballs in the lopsided loss.

Pagano was unable to reach the playoffs after that season, going 8-8 in ’15-16 and 4-12 this year.

He ended his tenure with Indianapolis 53-43.

Owner Jim Irsay released the following statement: