Indianapolis Colts fire Head Coach Chuck Pagano
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have parted ways with Head Coach Chuck Pagano.
Following today’s press conference, members of Indy Sports Central spotted Pagano being led into a meeting room with Jim Irsay.
In the press conference, Pagano was emotional and said “we will always be Hoosiers no matter what happens.”
He added, “I don’t know what tomorrow brings.”
After coming over from the Ravens after the 2011 season, Pagano led the Colts to three straight 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances.
In 2014, they played the Patriot’s in the AFC Championship. It later became known as the source behind “deflategate,” where the Colts claimed New England deflated footballs in the lopsided loss.
Pagano was unable to reach the playoffs after that season, going 8-8 in ’15-16 and 4-12 this year.
He ended his tenure with Indianapolis 53-43.
Owner Jim Irsay released the following statement:
“Chuck Pagano provided Colts fans with many exciting wins and memories as head coach of the Colts,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “Throughout his tenure in Indianapolis, he impacted the lives of the players he coached, those who he worked with in the organization and Colts fans across the globe. Chuck’s first season was one of the more inspirational stories in NFL history as he courageously battled and overcame leukemia. As a result, his CHUCKSTRONG Foundation has raised millions for cancer research. We are thankful for Chuck’s contributions to our franchise and community and we wish him, Tina and the entire Pagano family nothing but the best moving forward.”