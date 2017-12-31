IN Focus: This year’s winners and losers

Posted 7:50 am, December 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) year in politics?

At the end of our program every week, our panel picks "winners and losers" for the week, but on this week's broadcast, they're picking this year's winners and losers for all of 2017.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel, Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy and Christina Hale make their picks.

Join us again in the new year- starting next week our program moves back to its normal 8:30am timeslot on CBS4, and as always, airs again at 9:30am on FOX59.

