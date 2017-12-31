IN Focus: Looking back at 2017

INDIANAPOLIS - After a wild year in politics, we're looking back at 2017 on this week's edition of IN Focus.

From inauguration day to the recent passage of the GOP's tax reform bill, we're looking at some of this year's biggest headlines and assessing the Trump/Pence's administration first year in office.

In the video above, Vice President Pence's former press secretary Marc Lotter shares his thoughts on the administration's first year, and we also speak with John Zody, state party chairman for the Indiana Democrats.

