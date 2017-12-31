IN Focus: Looking ahead to 2018

Posted 7:28 am, December 31, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS - What will the new year bring in Indiana politics?

And which key issues will state lawmakers face in 2018?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy and Christina Hale preview the 2018 legislative session and next year's race for U.S. Senate.

The segment also features portions of interviews with GOP candidates Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita discussing next year's race for Senate, and interviews with House Speaker Brian Bosma & Gov. Eric Holcomb discussing the upcoming legislative session, which starts on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s