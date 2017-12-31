× ESPN reports Colts vs Texans will be Pagano’s last game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Not only will the game against the Houston Texans be the Colts’ last home game of the season, but according to reports by ESPN, it will also be the last game for coach Chuck Pagano.

ESPN’s Adam Scheffer tweeted overnight that Pagano will be fired after Sunday’s game:

No surprise, but Indianapolis is expected to part ways with head coach Chuck Pagano, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2017

FOX59 has not yet been able to independently confirm this report.

Former Colts player Pat McAfee reacted to the news on Twitter:

Chuck dedicated his life 2 the sport of football & reached the pinnacle by becoming a head coach in the @NFL .. No easy feat..He’s been thru a gamut of wild situations, and still won a lot of games here in Indy..I was lucky to play for his old Italian ass. Cheers 2 the future. pic.twitter.com/NL1t9QRdOf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 31, 2017

The Colts have missed the playoffs the past three seasons. They are heading into Sunday’s game with a 3-12 record. This season will be the team’s worst since Indianapolis finished 2-14 in 2011.

Pagano is just two years into his four-year contract. Pagano did lead the Colts to the playoffs, including reaching the AFC Championship game in 2014. The 57-year-old has coached the Colts for six seasons.