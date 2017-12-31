ESPN reports Colts vs Texans will be Pagano’s last game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Not only will the game against the Houston Texans be the Colts’ last home game of the season, but according to reports by ESPN, it will also be the last game for coach Chuck Pagano.
ESPN’s Adam Scheffer tweeted overnight that Pagano will be fired after Sunday’s game:
FOX59 has not yet been able to independently confirm this report.
Former Colts player Pat McAfee reacted to the news on Twitter:
The Colts have missed the playoffs the past three seasons. They are heading into Sunday’s game with a 3-12 record. This season will be the team’s worst since Indianapolis finished 2-14 in 2011.
Pagano is just two years into his four-year contract. Pagano did lead the Colts to the playoffs, including reaching the AFC Championship game in 2014. The 57-year-old has coached the Colts for six seasons.