× Colts beat Houston 22-13 in final game of the year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In what might be Chuck Pagano’s final game as head coach, the Colts came out victorious against the Texans, 22-13.

Frank Gore was unable to reach 1,000 yards this season, but came very close…ending his year with 961 yards.

Gore played what might be his final game as a Colt.

Brissett managed the game well, keeping his streak of 0 interceptions alive. He closed out the 2017 campaign by throwing 0 picks in the final 4 games.

The defense kept Houston on their toes and kept backup running back Alfred Blue in check. Starting back Lamar Miller had just 8 carries.

With the Giants win against Washington, the Colts could have moved up to the second pick in the draft with a loss today.

Now, attention turns to what the Colts brass will do with Coach Pagano.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts are expected to fire Pagano.

It’s not know when he could get terminated, but many coaches typically get fired on the Monday following the last week of the season, dubbed “Black Monday.”

We will be sure to keep you up to date on the latest news surrounding Coach Pagano.