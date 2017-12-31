Authorities: Woman in critical condition after driving into south side pond

Posted 9:49 pm, December 31, 2017, by , Updated at 09:59PM, December 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are investigating after a woman reportedly drove into a pond on the south side.

At around 8:20 p.m., authorities responded to the 4900 block of Sunview Circle in the Sundance Apartment Complex on the report of a car into a pond.

IFD said that the woman drove 100 feet out into a pond and the car later submerged. She was able to call 911 from inside the car.

A dive team was able to pull her from the water.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

