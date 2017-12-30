Police investigating after man found dead on east side porch

Posted 5:16 pm, December 30, 2017, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on the east side Saturday.

The scene was in the 1500 block of Goldenrod Dr. near 16th and Franklin Rd.

IMPD believes the victim was walking from 16th and Franklin when he later collapsed on a porch.

There is no word yet on his age or the cause of death. Residents told police that they saw money surrounding the victim.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

