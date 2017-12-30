× Marion County Sheriff’s 911 Center asks for public’s assistance on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind Hoosiers to properly report an emergency on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights for the county’s 911 center. It’s expected that dispatchers will answer thousands of 911 calls, and many of them will not be true emergencies.

Marion County citizens are asked not to call 911 to report fireworks or loud parties. The non-emergency line is 317-327-3811.

MCSO Dispatchers offer the following tips to citizens on when to call 911 on New Year’s Eve: