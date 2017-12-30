Freezing temperatures creating dangerous road conditions

Posted 10:37 am, December 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– If you were out early this morning, you know just how slick the roadways were.

The snow had stopped for the most part by the early morning hours, but freezing cold temperatures made for dangerous conditions. Slush and snow-covered side-streets quickly iced over, causing some drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

On I-465, our crews found one driver who had hit a patch of black ice and spun out. Fortunately, he was OK and state police quickly responded.

Friday, between 2 and 11 p.m. IMPD officials say they responded to 18 accidents with injuries, and 183 property damage accidents.

If you are headed out today, be sure to take it slow and give yourself plenty of time getting to your destination.

 

