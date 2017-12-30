Butler beats no.1 Villanova 101-93 due to hot shooting behind arch

Posted 6:13 pm, December 30, 2017, by

Courtesy Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Down goes Nova!

Butler defeated the top ranked Villanova Wildcats 101-92 Saturday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse, thanks to an extremely efficient day behind the arch.

Butler shot a gaudy 68 percent from three-point range, going 15 for 22.

Paul Jorgenen was a major reason why, notching a career-high 23 points that kept the top ranked ‘Nova defense out of rhythm all day.

Butler was in control for much of the game until Nova made a run to make things interesting late. It hasn’t been long since Butler last beat a top ranked team, as they beat Villanova last year as well.

The Bulldogs move to 12-3 and will face another tough Big East test on Tuesday when they have to play no 6. Xavier on the road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s