Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the shaded areas beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 (Image: CBS4)

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of Friday afternoon’s anticipated snow.

The advisory begins at 2 p.m. Friday and lasts until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Lafayette, Frankfort, Muncie, Kokomo, Crawfordsville, Anderson, Indianapolis, and Shelbyville are among the cities included in the advisory.

Total snow accumulations within and near the advisory area are expected to run between two and four inches.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

