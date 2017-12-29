Snow expected to continue through midnight in central Indiana

The weather system passing through central Indiana Friday evening is going along as expected. The back end of the snow resides approximately 275 miles northwest of Indianapolis as of 5:55pm.

The snow will continue to move east-southeast across central Indiana through the evening to around midnight. At this time I think the bulk of any accumulating snow will remain along and north of the yellow line drawn in the radar image above.

Snow totals range from around an inch to over 3″ as of 5:45pm. Indianapolis officially had 0.9″ of snow as of 5pm.

As suggested last night, there will be a sharp cut-off from one inch snows to just a dusting. That might be over a 15-20 mile swath.

Snow totals look to be pretty close to what we’ve been suggesting for a couple days. Indianapolis will generally see 1″ to 3″ of snow. The north side in to Hamilton County should end up with 3″ to 4″.

It does appear a narrow band of higher snowfall amounts is possible – 3″ to 5″ between Lafayette, Crawfordsville, Frankfort, to Noblesville.

COLD FRONT UNLEASHES EVEN COLDER AIR

A cold front will sweep through the state Saturday bringing in even colder air to central Indiana. Prior to the front arriving, temperatures will be in the teens mid-morning. By 4pm, temperatures will have dropped to the single digits.

Winds will be strong, sustained at 12 to 18 mph with gusts over 20 mph. This will create wind chill values -1° to -16° during the afternoon.

Temperatures will keep dropping, going below zero Sunday morning. New Year’s Eve isn’t looking overly warm either. Highs will be in the single digits. Temperatures at midnight will likely be near 0°.

If the forecast verifies, this will be the 2nd coldest open to January since 1872.

As of right now, it looks like Indianapolis will remain below freezing through at least the first week of January.