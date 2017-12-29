Troopers warn drivers to use extra caution on snow covered roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Several inches of snow fall across Central Indiana created dangerous conditions on roadways Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A yellow-level travel advisory was issued for several Indiana counties as law enforcement cautioned drivers to pay extra attention.

"It's pretty hectic out here, the roads are pretty slick, there's slush all over the place, snow is blowing," ISP Trooper Thomas Bennett said while on patrol.

He said in less than an hour, he responded to four crashes.

"There is ice underneath the snow," Trooper Bennett said. "I just worked a crash where there was a gentleman doing 25 lost control of his car at 25 mph."

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, leave enough room between the vehicles, remember because of slick conditions brakes won't work as well and if drivers can help it troopers are asking that they stay home.

They're not alone working to ensure safety on the roads though. Crews across the area worked overnight to clear streets.

DPW said it had 80 drivers on the road during the day, and another shift of 80 drivers on the road overnight.

An INDOT spokesperson said more than 160 trucks were on the roads Friday night with an additional 30 on standby. They said they pre-treated roads and were also plowing them. The amount of snow in a short time created challenges, but the INDOT spokesman said they were doing everything they could do clean up. The spokesman said there is some concern slush could refreeze.

"As the temperatures drop and as the weather gets colder the slush will turn into ice and it will create build up and we may get some problems from there," Trooper Bennett said.

Officials also reminded drivers to use extra caution on bridges, overpasses and ramps.