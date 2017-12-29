× Travel advisories issued for several central Indiana counties as snowfall causes slick conditions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A yellow-level travel advisory has been issued for unincorporated roads in Hamilton County and several other Indiana counties for Friday evening. Check the full list here.

This is the lowest level of local travel advisory and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. Officials say individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

Unincorporated roads are those roads maintained by Hamilton County, usually roads outside cities and towns.

The National Weather Service is forecasting several inches of snow and has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hamilton County until Saturday morning.

To be safe on the roads, reduce speeds, leave extra room between vehicles, make sure all windows are clear of snow and ice, turn on lights to increase visibility even during the day, and make sure to keep an emergency kit along with a fully charged cell phone handy.