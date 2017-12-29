Police find two brothers dead inside Elwood home after mail piles up

Posted 1:30 pm, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:49PM, December 29, 2017

File photo

ELWOOD, Ind. –  Two brothers, ages 67 and 69, had been dead inside their Elwood home for three weeks before they were found by police, according to the coroner.

Their bodies were found in their home on North Anderson Street on Thursday morning. Police were called to the residence on a welfare check after their mail started piling up.

According to the coroner, it appears they both died around December 8.

Their cause of death has not been determined at this time, but police believe no foul play is suspected.

There was no heat or running water in their house, according to police.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

