Obituary blames ‘hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns’ as contributing factor in fan’s death

HURON, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have been such a mess this season that an obituary cited them as a contributing factor in the death of one of their fans.

Paul Stark, died Wednesday after complications from a brief illness, his family said. In his obituary, the family wrote in jest that the condition was “exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”

Stark passed away at Stein Hospice in Sandusky.

“Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings,” the obituary posted on the Foster Funeral Home and Crematory website said.

Stark is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; three children, and several grandchildren, according to his family.

The Browns are currently 0-15 entering the last week of the NFL season and have already secured the top pick in the draft. The current winless season comes on the heels of a 1-15 campaign last year.

They’ll have one last chance to win a game Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.