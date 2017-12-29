× Martinsville family thanks strangers who alerted them to garage fire as they slept

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville family is counting their blessings after their garage caught on fire. They know first hand it could have been a lot worse and have stranger to thank for waking them up.

“Sound asleep. He sleeps really hard,” said Danielle Howe.

Howe, her husband, Curtis, and their young children were inside their home early Thursday morning sound asleep.

“I woke up to someone banging on our door, just saying, ‘open. open the door,'” Danielle recalled.

Danielle said she was apprehensive to open the door to a stranger so early in the morning. Then, he told them their garage was on fire and it was close to reaching their home.

“It just kept getting bigger and bigger,” she said.

The stranger and a few others rescued the family. They took them to a nursing home across the street where employees, who also knocked on the door, fed them breakfast and made sure they had shelter from the cold. They also worked to calm down the couple’s young children.

The family waited anxiously for The Martinsville Fire Department. They were just down the street responding to another fire. Fortunately, they made it to the home just in time. The fire was close to reaching the inside of their home.

Danielle said the back of the garage was melted.

After the chaos, the stranger left. The family said they didn’t even get his name.

Now, they’re hoping to have the chance to say thanks. Social media helped the family identify the man. After a brief phone call, they told him how thankful they were. The family said they want to do even more, though.

“I can’t put a price on our life, so I just feel like I have to do something for him,” Curtis said.

The family believes the fire was started from a wire short in the front of the garage.

The City of Martinsville Fire Department posted a video of the fire on their Facebook page: