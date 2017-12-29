× Get home safely, inexpensively on NYE with Indy law firm’s safe rides program

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the night the world rings in a new year and a fresh start, but unfortunately, many families end up devastated on New Year’s Eve after someone makes the poor decision to drive after a night of drinking.

“We actually here at Eskew Law don’t want anybody to drink and drive, so we’ve created a safe holiday Indy program in which we will reimburse individuals on certain holidays, including New Year’s Eve, the cost of a taxi,” said Raeanna Spahn, attorney at Eskew Law.

The program is simple – use an Uber, Lyft, or taxi instead of driving after you’ve been drinking, and Eskew Law will reimburse the cost. All you have to do is submit a screenshot of your receipt, a photo of your driver’s license, and your PayPal email address.

“There’s no reason to put anyone in that situation, the risks are too great. There’s no reason to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. We’re offering this program, and it’s something that people should take advantage of and certainly not drink and drive,” said Spahn.

Find more information on the Safe Holiday Rides program here.