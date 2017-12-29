Crews battle fire at west side apartment complex

Posted 8:19 pm, December 29, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening on the city’s west side.

The fire broke out at the Villa Del Sol apartments in the 3500 block of North Mission Drive, near West 34th Street and North High School Road, around 7:30 p.m.

The apartment complex and its 23 occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) estimated the damage at $300,000. Speedway Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department assisted in the freezing cold.

The fire was marked under control in about 30 minutes after crews arrived. Snowy conditions combined with rush-hour traffic resulted in a slight delay of them arriving.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

IFD noted on Twitter that a family of seven who just moved in Thursday have lost everything.

