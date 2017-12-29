4-year-old boy crashes car into CVS in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– Police say a 4-year-old boy crashed a car into a CVS store Friday night in Brownsburg.

The Brownsburg Fire Department responded to the scene at 21 West Main Street around 6:45 p.m. The vehicle went up and over the curb and then into the building.

Police say a 4-year-old boy was in the back seat of the car and climbed into the driver’s seat while the mother went into the store. The car was running and the child put the vehicle in drive and struck the building. There was another boy in the front seat who was 8-10 years old.

There was damage inside the front of the store around the cash registers. Employees switched to the registers in the back of the store and were able to remain open.

No injuries were reported and firefighters found the building to still be structurally sound.