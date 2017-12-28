Tracking light snow Thursday morning along with frigid wind chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re tracking light snow around central Indiana for Thursday morning. No significant accumulation is expected and the snow is expected to move through quickly.

Expect a cloudy and bitterly cold start around the area with subzero wind chills and single-digit temperatures. Highs for Thursday will reach the teens, with a projected high of 19 degrees this afternoon for Indianapolis.

Some accumulating snow is expected in central Indiana Friday night into Saturday morning, with higher accumulations north of the I-70 corridor. Snow will taper off in the afternoon Saturday.

New Year’s Eve will be cold but dry. Our arctic blast will continue through next week, with more accumulating snow possible Wednesday.