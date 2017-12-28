Toiletry items being collected for central Indiana veterans in need

Posted 2:24 pm, December 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:36PM, December 28, 2017

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Veterans in central Indiana need your help.

The local chapter of Wish For Our Heroes is collecting donations for the Hoosier Veterans Assistnace Foundation (HVAF). HVAF helps homeless veterans return to self-sufficiency by providing them with necessities such as housing, food and basic toiletry like toothbrushes.

This is what is needed:

  • Toothbrushes
  • Tubes of toothpaste
  • Deodorants
  • Packs of socks
  • Packs of underwear ( L, XL, XXL)
  • Feminine hygiene products (pads, tampons, deodorant etc.)
  • Ladies Underwear (M, L, XL)

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at:

Trans-Care Ambulance, located at 3280 Rockville Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46241

They are open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations can also be made here:

JL Johnson Fine Jewelers, located at 1263 IN-135, Greenwood, IN 46142

They’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Wish for Our Heroes will pick the donations up on Jan. 6 and deliver them to HVAF on Jan. 7.

